Five Point Holdings LLC is an owner and developer of mixed-use, master-planned communities in California. It is engaged in developing new communities that, in addition to homesites, include commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements, as well as civic areas, parks, and open spaces. Its four reportable segments are Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It derives most of the revenue from the Valencia segment which includes the community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other lands including remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. Its principal source of revenue is the sale of residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers and commercial buyers.