Range
5.85 - 6.03
Vol / Avg.
203.6K/219.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.26 - 8.93
Mkt Cap
413.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Five Point Holdings LLC is an owner and developer of mixed-use, master-planned communities in California. It is engaged in developing new communities that, in addition to homesites, include commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements, as well as civic areas, parks, and open spaces. Its four reportable segments are Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It derives most of the revenue from the Valencia segment which includes the community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other lands including remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. Its principal source of revenue is the sale of residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers and commercial buyers.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Five Point Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Five Point Holdings (FPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Five Point Holdings's (FPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Five Point Holdings (FPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting FPH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Five Point Holdings (FPH)?

A

The stock price for Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) is $5.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Five Point Holdings (FPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Five Point Holdings.

Q

When is Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) reporting earnings?

A

Five Point Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Five Point Holdings (FPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Five Point Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Five Point Holdings (FPH) operate in?

A

Five Point Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.