Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities in approximately 30 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.