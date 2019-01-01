QQQ
Range
41.64 - 49.55
Vol / Avg.
469.4K/367.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.65 - 69.58
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
89.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities in approximately 30 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV621.740M

Surgery Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surgery Partners (SGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surgery Partners's (SGRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Surgery Partners (SGRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting SGRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.71% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Surgery Partners (SGRY)?

A

The stock price for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) is $49.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surgery Partners (SGRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgery Partners.

Q

When is Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) reporting earnings?

A

Surgery Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Surgery Partners (SGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surgery Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Surgery Partners (SGRY) operate in?

A

Surgery Partners is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.