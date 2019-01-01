|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Surgery Partners’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting SGRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.71% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) is $49.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Surgery Partners.
Surgery Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Surgery Partners.
Surgery Partners is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.