Inseego Corp is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions. The company serves service providers, distributors, consumers, and the enterprise. Its 4G LTE Advanced and 5G NR hardware products are powered by MiFi technology and include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.