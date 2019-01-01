QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Burning Rock Biotech Ltd is a cancer diagnostics company. Its products include OncoScreen Plus and ColonCore. The company has developed various cancer detection products, involving tumor targeting, differentiation of benign and malignant tumors, monitoring of small residual lesions, prediction of tumor recurrence progress, and detection of tumor sensitivity. It offers 12 NGS-based cancer therapy selection tests comprising a broad range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, using both tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Burning Rock Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burning Rock Biotech's (BNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) was reported by CICC on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.94 expecting BNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 400.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)?

A

The stock price for Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is $7.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Burning Rock Biotech.

Q

When is Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) reporting earnings?

A

Burning Rock Biotech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burning Rock Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) operate in?

A

Burning Rock Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.