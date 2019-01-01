Burning Rock Biotech Ltd is a cancer diagnostics company. Its products include OncoScreen Plus and ColonCore. The company has developed various cancer detection products, involving tumor targeting, differentiation of benign and malignant tumors, monitoring of small residual lesions, prediction of tumor recurrence progress, and detection of tumor sensitivity. It offers 12 NGS-based cancer therapy selection tests comprising a broad range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, using both tissue and liquid biopsy samples.