QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/494.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 49.01
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.49
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:10AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Jiuzi Holdings Inc operates as a franchise under the brand name Jiuzi. It sells new energy vehicles in third-fourth tier cities in China. The firm also sells plug-in electric vehicles on-demand from vehicle buyers. Its business segments are sales of NEVs and franchise services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from franchisee's service. Geographically, the firm operates in China.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jiuzi Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ: JZXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jiuzi Holdings's (JZXN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jiuzi Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN)?

A

The stock price for Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ: JZXN) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jiuzi Holdings.

Q

When is Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) reporting earnings?

A

Jiuzi Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiuzi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) operate in?

A

Jiuzi Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.