Range
20.92 - 21.51
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/97.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.3 - 37.11
Mkt Cap
565.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
27M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator and a proliferation-inducing ligand, which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases.

Vera Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vera Therapeutics (VERA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vera Therapeutics's (VERA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vera Therapeutics (VERA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting VERA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vera Therapeutics (VERA)?

A

The stock price for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) is $20.92 last updated Today at 2:58:50 PM.

Q

Does Vera Therapeutics (VERA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 10, 1996.

Q

When is Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) reporting earnings?

A

Vera Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Vera Therapeutics (VERA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vera Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Vera Therapeutics (VERA) operate in?

A

Vera Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.