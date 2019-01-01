QQQ
Range
24.2 - 26.78
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/6.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.01 - 33.44
Mkt Cap
634.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.77
P/E
351.96
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
ZimVie Inc is focused on the dental and spine markets and their respective growth drivers such as implants, surgical tools, bone graft substitutes, spinal fusion implants, non-fusion alternatives, and digital care management solutions.

ZimVie Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZimVie (ZIMV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ZimVie's (ZIMV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZimVie.

Q

What is the target price for ZimVie (ZIMV) stock?

A

The latest price target for ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMV) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting ZIMV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ZimVie (ZIMV)?

A

The stock price for ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMV) is $24.31 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does ZimVie (ZIMV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZimVie.

Q

When is ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) reporting earnings?

A

ZimVie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZimVie (ZIMV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZimVie.

Q

What sector and industry does ZimVie (ZIMV) operate in?

A

ZimVie is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.