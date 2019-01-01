|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Celldex Therapeutics’s space includes: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC).
The latest price target for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) was reported by Jefferies on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting CLDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.26% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) is $29.17 last updated Today at 2:41:23 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Celldex Therapeutics.
Celldex Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Celldex Therapeutics.
Celldex Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.