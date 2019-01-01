QQQ
Range
28.78 - 30.13
Vol / Avg.
20.6K/543.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.37 - 57.2
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
46.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Celldex Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celldex Therapeutics's (CLDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) was reported by Jefferies on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting CLDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.26% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)?

A

The stock price for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) is $29.17 last updated Today at 2:41:23 PM.

Q

Does Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celldex Therapeutics.

Q

When is Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) reporting earnings?

A

Celldex Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celldex Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) operate in?

A

Celldex Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.