Range
7.2 - 7.28
Vol / Avg.
9.9K/72.3K
Div / Yield
0.69/9.36%
52 Wk
7.28 - 9
Mkt Cap
322.1M
Payout Ratio
770.9
Open
7.22
P/E
81.33
EPS
0
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MFS Charter Income Trust is a United States-based closed-end fund. Its investment objective is to seek high current income. The fund invests the assets in debt instruments. It invests the assets in corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The portfolio of investments comprises different sectors investment such as aerospace, airlines, automotive, building, business services, chemicals, electronics, and other sectors.

MFS Charter Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Charter Income (MCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFS Charter Income's (MCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MFS Charter Income.

Q

What is the target price for MFS Charter Income (MCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MFS Charter Income

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Charter Income (MCR)?

A

The stock price for MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) is $7.24 last updated Today at 3:13:41 PM.

Q

Does MFS Charter Income (MCR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Charter Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Charter Income (MCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Charter Income.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Charter Income (MCR) operate in?

A

MFS Charter Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.