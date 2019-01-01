MFS Charter Income Trust is a United States-based closed-end fund. Its investment objective is to seek high current income. The fund invests the assets in debt instruments. It invests the assets in corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The portfolio of investments comprises different sectors investment such as aerospace, airlines, automotive, building, business services, chemicals, electronics, and other sectors.