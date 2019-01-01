QQQ
(BALL)
Day High/Low
67.11 - 71.1
Vol / Avg.
2.7M / 1.7M
Div / Yield
0.8/1.16%
52 Week High/Low
67.79 - 72.72
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
21.93
Open / Close
68.38 / 67.28
P/E
20.2
EPS
1.39
Float / Outstanding
283.9M / 319.8M
50d Avg. Price
69.09

Ball (NYSE:BALL), Quotes and News Summary

Ball (NYSE: BALL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Materials. Industry: Containers & Packaging
Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer with market share over 40% in its three main regions (North America, Europe, and South America). The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while also investing in faster-growing emerging-market economies. Ball maintains a small presence in the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment. Ball spun-off its glass jar business in 1993 and is now owned by Newell. The company reports four segments - beverage packaging, North and Central America (43% of revenue), beverage packaging, EMEA (25%), beverage packaging, South America (15%), aerospace (14%) - and it generated $13.8 billion in revenue in 2021.
Ball Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ball (BALL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ball's (BALL) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Ball (BALL) stock?
A

The latest price target for Ball (NYSE: BALL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting BALL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Ball (BALL)?
A

The stock price for Ball (NYSE: BALL) is $67.29 last updated Today at 7:59:59 PM.

Q
Does Ball (BALL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ball.

Q
When is Ball (NYSE:BALL) reporting earnings?
A

Ball does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ball (BALL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ball.

Q
What sector and industry does Ball (BALL) operate in?
A

Ball is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.