Ball (NYSE:BALL), Quotes and News Summary

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer with market share over 40% in its three main regions (North America, Europe, and South America). The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while also investing in faster-growing emerging-market economies. Ball maintains a small presence in the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment. Ball spun-off its glass jar business in 1993 and is now owned by Newell. The company reports four segments - beverage packaging, North and Central America (43% of revenue), beverage packaging, EMEA (25%), beverage packaging, South America (15%), aerospace (14%) - and it generated $13.8 billion in revenue in 2021.