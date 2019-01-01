QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.52 - 19.96
Vol / Avg.
540.1K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.36 - 55.97
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.76
P/E
44.1
EPS
-0.17
Shares
123.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:27PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.140 0.0000
REV125.780M125.732M-48.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NeoGenomics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeoGenomics (NEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NeoGenomics's (NEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NeoGenomics (NEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting NEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.86% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NeoGenomics (NEO)?

A

The stock price for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) is $20.02 last updated Today at 6:38:42 PM.

Q

Does NeoGenomics (NEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeoGenomics.

Q

When is NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reporting earnings?

A

NeoGenomics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NeoGenomics (NEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeoGenomics.

Q

What sector and industry does NeoGenomics (NEO) operate in?

A

NeoGenomics is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.