|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.140
|-0.140
|0.0000
|REV
|125.780M
|125.732M
|-48.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NeoGenomics’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting NEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.86% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) is $20.02 last updated Today at 6:38:42 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NeoGenomics.
NeoGenomics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NeoGenomics.
NeoGenomics is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.