Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2M
Div / Yield
2.24/1.61%
52 Wk
128.42 - 204
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
25.48
Open
-
P/E
16.69
EPS
2.42
Shares
164M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1203.140 0.0200
REV1.500B1.510B10.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skyworks Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skyworks Solutions's (SWKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 173.00 expecting SWKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.61% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)?

A

The stock price for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is $138.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reporting earnings?

A

Skyworks Solutions’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skyworks Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) operate in?

A

Skyworks Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.