Range
83.66 - 85.65
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.8M
Div / Yield
2.41/2.85%
52 Wk
65.37 - 93.03
Mkt Cap
31.5B
Payout Ratio
70.34
Open
85.01
P/E
24.71
EPS
1.4
Shares
375.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 310 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 1,136 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.820
REV632.180M645.130M12.950M

Analyst Ratings

Equity Residential Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equity Residential (EQR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equity Residential's (EQR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equity Residential (EQR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting EQR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.94% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equity Residential (EQR)?

A

The stock price for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is $83.68 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Equity Residential (EQR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reporting earnings?

A

Equity Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Equity Residential (EQR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equity Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does Equity Residential (EQR) operate in?

A

Equity Residential is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.