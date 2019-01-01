|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kronos Bio’s space includes: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN).
The latest price target for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting KRON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) is $6.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kronos Bio.
Kronos Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kronos Bio.
Kronos Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.