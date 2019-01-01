QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/350.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.73 - 32.18
Mkt Cap
387.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
56.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kronos Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kronos Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kronos Bio (KRON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kronos Bio's (KRON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kronos Bio (KRON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting KRON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kronos Bio (KRON)?

A

The stock price for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) is $6.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kronos Bio (KRON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kronos Bio.

Q

When is Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) reporting earnings?

A

Kronos Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Kronos Bio (KRON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kronos Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Kronos Bio (KRON) operate in?

A

Kronos Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.