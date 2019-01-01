QQQ
Range
8.5 - 9.34
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.56 - 22.19
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.55
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
117.7M
Outstanding
Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.070 0.0100
REV7.400M7.338M-62.000K

Navitas Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navitas Semiconductor's (NVTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NVTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)?

A

The stock price for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) is $9.295 last updated Today at 8:31:27 PM.

Q

Does Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

When is Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) reporting earnings?

A

Navitas Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navitas Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) operate in?

A

Navitas Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.