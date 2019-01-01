|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.570
|0.0900
|REV
|77.600M
|76.432M
|-1.168M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arbor Realty Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) was reported by JMP Securities on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting ABR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.11% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is $17.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Arbor Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arbor Realty Trust.
Arbor Realty Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.