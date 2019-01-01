QQQ
Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.570 0.0900
REV77.600M76.432M-1.168M

Arbor Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arbor Realty Trust's (ABR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) was reported by JMP Securities on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting ABR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.11% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)?

A

The stock price for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is $17.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reporting earnings?

A

Arbor Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arbor Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) operate in?

A

Arbor Realty Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.