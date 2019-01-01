Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a medical device company that develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The firm has three key insulin pump products. The t:slim Insulin Delivery System can easily fit into a user's pocket. The t:flex Insulin Delivery System is used by customers with greater insulin needs. The t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery system is a continuous glucose monitoring enabled pump with a touch screen. Tandem Diabetes also sells pump-related supplies and accessories. Pump sales contribute the majority of revenue. The firm generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States.