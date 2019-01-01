QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/698.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
76.19 - 155.86
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
459.17
EPS
0.17
Shares
63.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a medical device company that develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The firm has three key insulin pump products. The t:slim Insulin Delivery System can easily fit into a user's pocket. The t:flex Insulin Delivery System is used by customers with greater insulin needs. The t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery system is a continuous glucose monitoring enabled pump with a touch screen. Tandem Diabetes also sells pump-related supplies and accessories. Pump sales contribute the majority of revenue. The firm generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.160 -0.0500
REV199.120M209.996M10.876M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tandem Diabetes Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tandem Diabetes Care's (TNDM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting TNDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.64% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)?

A

The stock price for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) is $110.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Q

When is Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reporting earnings?

A

Tandem Diabetes Care’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) operate in?

A

Tandem Diabetes Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.