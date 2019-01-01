|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.160
|-0.0500
|REV
|199.120M
|209.996M
|10.876M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tandem Diabetes Care’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting TNDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.64% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) is $110.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.