Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Community Healthcare Trust Inc is an integrated healthcare real estate company in the United States. The company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. The company derives most of its revenues from its real estate property and mortgage notes portfolio. The company's rental and mortgage interest income is recognized based on contractual arrangements with its tenants and borrowers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.610
REV23.650M23.242M-408.000K

Community Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Healthcare (CHCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Healthcare's (CHCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community Healthcare (CHCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Healthcare (CHCT)?

A

The stock price for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) is $42.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Healthcare (CHCT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) reporting earnings?

A

Community Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Community Healthcare (CHCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Healthcare (CHCT) operate in?

A

Community Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.