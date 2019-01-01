|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|REV
|23.650M
|23.242M
|-408.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Community Healthcare’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI).
The latest price target for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) is $42.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Community Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Community Healthcare.
Community Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.