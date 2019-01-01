Rush Street Interactive Inc is a online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casino and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casino, online sports betting, and retail sports betting (i.e., sports betting services provided to bricks-and-mortar casinos), as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casino, online sports betting and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps.