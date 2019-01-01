|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rush Street Interactive’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.19% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is $9.745 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rush Street Interactive.
Rush Street Interactive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rush Street Interactive.
Rush Street Interactive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.