Range
8.5 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.18 - 21.83
Mkt Cap
591.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.52
P/E
6.61
EPS
-0.09
Shares
60.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Rush Street Interactive Inc is a online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casino and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casino, online sports betting, and retail sports betting (i.e., sports betting services provided to bricks-and-mortar casinos), as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casino, online sports betting and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps.

Rush Street Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rush Street Interactive (RSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rush Street Interactive's (RSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rush Street Interactive (RSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.19% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rush Street Interactive (RSI)?

A

The stock price for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is $9.745 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rush Street Interactive (RSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rush Street Interactive.

Q

When is Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) reporting earnings?

A

Rush Street Interactive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Rush Street Interactive (RSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rush Street Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Rush Street Interactive (RSI) operate in?

A

Rush Street Interactive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.