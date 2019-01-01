QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
1.92/8.18%
52 Wk
21.94 - 27.01
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
120.75
Open
-
P/E
14.77
EPS
0.44
Shares
304.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The former acquires and finances first mortgages, or mortgages with primary lien positions. The collateral for these mortgages is mainly office and hospitality properties in the American West and Northeast. Starwood's Investing and Servicing unit primarily generates revenue from the acquisition and sale of commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV334.200M

Starwood Property Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starwood Property Trust (STWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starwood Property Trust's (STWD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Starwood Property Trust (STWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting STWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.29% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Starwood Property Trust (STWD)?

A

The stock price for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is $23.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starwood Property Trust (STWD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reporting earnings?

A

Starwood Property Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Starwood Property Trust (STWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starwood Property Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Starwood Property Trust (STWD) operate in?

A

Starwood Property Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.