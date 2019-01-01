Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The former acquires and finances first mortgages, or mortgages with primary lien positions. The collateral for these mortgages is mainly office and hospitality properties in the American West and Northeast. Starwood's Investing and Servicing unit primarily generates revenue from the acquisition and sale of commercial mortgage-backed securities.