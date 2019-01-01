|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|334.200M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Starwood Property Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting STWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.29% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is $23.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Starwood Property Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Starwood Property Trust.
Starwood Property Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.