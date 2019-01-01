QQQ
Range
4.37 - 4.8
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/2.4M
Div / Yield
0.2/4.27%
52 Wk
4.63 - 10.06
Mkt Cap
835.8M
Payout Ratio
1000
Open
4.41
P/E
234
EPS
0.01
Shares
174.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that offers e-commerce solutions to its clients. The company provides various products and services such as domestic delivery, return and fulfillment, cross-border shipping solutions, sorting services for large volumes of postal mails, technological solutions to enable digital mailing, shipping, and other services. The company operates through three business segments: global e-commerce, presort services, and SendTech Solutions. The company generates roughly half of its revenue through the SendTech Solutions segment, and most of its revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.060 -0.0500
REV961.630M983.712M22.082M

Pitney Bowes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pitney Bowes's (PBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was reported by National Securities Corporation on October 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pitney Bowes (PBI)?

A

The stock price for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is $4.78 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Pitney Bowes (PBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reporting earnings?

A

Pitney Bowes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pitney Bowes.

Q

What sector and industry does Pitney Bowes (PBI) operate in?

A

Pitney Bowes is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.