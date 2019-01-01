|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.060
|-0.0500
|REV
|961.630M
|983.712M
|22.082M
You can purchase shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pitney Bowes’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), HNI (NYSE:HNI), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE).
The latest price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was reported by National Securities Corporation on October 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is $4.78 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Pitney Bowes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pitney Bowes.
Pitney Bowes is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.