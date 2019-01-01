|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.300
|-3.350
|-2.0500
|REV
|53.460M
|59.000M
|5.540M
You can purchase shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rent the Runway’s space includes: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Cango (NYSE:CANG), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ).
The latest price target for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RENT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.19% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) is $5.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rent the Runway.
Rent the Runway’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rent the Runway.
Rent the Runway is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.