Range
4.98 - 5.94
Vol / Avg.
538.8K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.37 - 24.77
Mkt Cap
371.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.99
P/E
-
EPS
-6.72
Shares
63M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Rent the Runway Inc is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.300-3.350 -2.0500
REV53.460M59.000M5.540M

Analyst Ratings

Rent the Runway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rent the Runway (RENT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rent the Runway's (RENT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rent the Runway (RENT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RENT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.19% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rent the Runway (RENT)?

A

The stock price for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) is $5.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rent the Runway (RENT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rent the Runway.

Q

When is Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) reporting earnings?

A

Rent the Runway’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Rent the Runway (RENT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rent the Runway.

Q

What sector and industry does Rent the Runway (RENT) operate in?

A

Rent the Runway is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.