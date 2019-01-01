QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/252.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.55 - 28.25
Mkt Cap
710.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.67
Shares
53M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:48AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Iris Energy Ltd is a bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.690 0.4800
REV20.810M20.017M-793.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iris Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iris Energy (IREN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iris Energy's (IREN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iris Energy (IREN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IREN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.71% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iris Energy (IREN)?

A

The stock price for Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) is $13.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iris Energy (IREN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iris Energy.

Q

When is Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) reporting earnings?

A

Iris Energy’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Iris Energy (IREN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iris Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Iris Energy (IREN) operate in?

A

Iris Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.