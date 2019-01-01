QQQ
Range
17.49 - 18.01
Vol / Avg.
217.7K/201.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.7 - 34.87
Mkt Cap
612.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Akero Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akero Therapeutics's (AKRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting AKRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.24% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)?

A

The stock price for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) is $17.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akero Therapeutics.

Q

When is Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) reporting earnings?

A

Akero Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akero Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) operate in?

A

Akero Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.