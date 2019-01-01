|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akero Therapeutics’s space includes: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR).
The latest price target for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting AKRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.24% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) is $17.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akero Therapeutics.
Akero Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akero Therapeutics.
Akero Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.