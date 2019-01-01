|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|REV
|61.550M
|65.015M
|3.465M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Essential Props Realty’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting EPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.90% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) is $24.61 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Essential Props Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Essential Props Realty.
Essential Props Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.