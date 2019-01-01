QQQ
Range
24.59 - 25.28
Vol / Avg.
662.3K/885K
Div / Yield
1.04/4.19%
52 Wk
21.74 - 32.92
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
121.95
Open
25.06
P/E
30.27
EPS
0.23
Shares
125.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.370
REV61.550M65.015M3.465M

Analyst Ratings

Essential Props Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essential Props Realty (EPRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essential Props Realty's (EPRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Essential Props Realty (EPRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting EPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.90% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Essential Props Realty (EPRT)?

A

The stock price for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) is $24.61 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Essential Props Realty (EPRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) reporting earnings?

A

Essential Props Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Essential Props Realty (EPRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essential Props Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Essential Props Realty (EPRT) operate in?

A

Essential Props Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.