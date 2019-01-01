DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed-end fund. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek high income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. It invests in securities, including money market funds, foreign corporate bonds, US corporate bonds, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations, and municipal bonds. The portfolio of the fund consists of various industries such as Healthcare, Technology, Construction, Automotive, Insurance, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Leisure, and others.