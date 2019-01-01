|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Humacyte’s space includes: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA), Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN), Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR).
The latest price target for Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HUMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) is $5.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Humacyte.
Humacyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Humacyte.
Humacyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.