QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5 - 5.29
Vol / Avg.
197.2K/549.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.37 - 17.45
Mkt Cap
517.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
103M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:30AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Humacyte Inc is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Humacyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humacyte (HUMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humacyte's (HUMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Humacyte (HUMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HUMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Humacyte (HUMA)?

A

The stock price for Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) is $5.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humacyte (HUMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Humacyte.

Q

When is Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) reporting earnings?

A

Humacyte’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Humacyte (HUMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humacyte.

Q

What sector and industry does Humacyte (HUMA) operate in?

A

Humacyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.