QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.78/1.08%
52 Wk
227.84 - 281.16
Mkt Cap
97.3B
Payout Ratio
49.62
Open
-
P/E
49.46
EPS
1.75
Shares
377.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:37AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Nearly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7202.710 -0.0100
REV4.650B4.701B51.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stryker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stryker (SYK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stryker's (SYK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stryker (SYK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stryker (NYSE: SYK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting SYK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.65% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stryker (SYK)?

A

The stock price for Stryker (NYSE: SYK) is $257.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stryker (SYK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stryker (SYK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reporting earnings?

A

Stryker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Stryker (SYK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stryker.

Q

What sector and industry does Stryker (SYK) operate in?

A

Stryker is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.