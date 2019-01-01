QQQ
Range
13.93 - 14.02
Vol / Avg.
56.8K/65.6K
Div / Yield
1.13/8.12%
52 Wk
13.9 - 16.64
Mkt Cap
316.5M
Payout Ratio
180
Open
13.97
P/E
22.17
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps. is non-diversified, limited-term, a closed-end management investment company. The company investment objective is to provide high income and seek capital appreciation. Its product includes Mutual funds, Closed-end funds, Money market funds, and others. The company invests in various sectors such as Communication Services; Consumer Discretionary; Energy; Financials; Health Care and others.

Western Asset High Yield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset High Yield (HYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Asset High Yield's (HYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset High Yield.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset High Yield (HYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset High Yield

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset High Yield (HYI)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) is $13.9682 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset High Yield (HYI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset High Yield (HYI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset High Yield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset High Yield (HYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset High Yield.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset High Yield (HYI) operate in?

A

Western Asset High Yield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.