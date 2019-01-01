QQQ
Range
69.5 - 79.14
Vol / Avg.
4.2M/6.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
66.38 - 277.8
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
69.81
P/E
-
EPS
-4.31
Shares
75.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. Novavax develops product candidates geared toward all age demographics of the general population.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.800

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV331.790M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novavax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novavax (NVAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novavax's (NVAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novavax (NVAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting NVAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.89% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novavax (NVAX)?

A

The stock price for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is $78.17 last updated Today at 8:23:32 PM.

Q

Does Novavax (NVAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novavax.

Q

When is Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reporting earnings?

A

Novavax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Novavax (NVAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novavax.

Q

What sector and industry does Novavax (NVAX) operate in?

A

Novavax is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.