|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nutanix’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting NTNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.71% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is $26.51 last updated Today at 8:11:48 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nutanix.
Nutanix’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nutanix.
Nutanix is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.