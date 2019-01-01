QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.33 - 26.53
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.15 - 44.5
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.33
P/E
-
EPS
-1.95
Shares
217M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 28 minutes ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 1:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:10AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nutanix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutanix (NTNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nutanix's (NTNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nutanix (NTNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting NTNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.71% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutanix (NTNX)?

A

The stock price for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is $26.51 last updated Today at 8:11:48 PM.

Q

Does Nutanix (NTNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutanix.

Q

When is Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reporting earnings?

A

Nutanix’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Nutanix (NTNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutanix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutanix (NTNX) operate in?

A

Nutanix is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.