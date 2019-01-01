|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Universal Display’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) was reported by Needham on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 195.00 expecting OLED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) is $163.18 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
Universal Display’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Universal Display.
Universal Display is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.