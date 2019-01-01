QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0000.960 -0.0400
REV144.470M146.247M1.777M

Universal Display Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Display (OLED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Display's (OLED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Universal Display (OLED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) was reported by Needham on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 195.00 expecting OLED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Display (OLED)?

A

The stock price for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) is $163.18 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Universal Display (OLED) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Display’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Display (OLED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Display.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Display (OLED) operate in?

A

Universal Display is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.