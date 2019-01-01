QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.63 - 16.96
Vol / Avg.
84.2K/127.2K
Div / Yield
1.3/7.66%
52 Wk
16.63 - 20.08
Mkt Cap
418.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.68
P/E
-
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Its seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PGIM Short Duration High Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGIM Short Duration High (NYSE: SDHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGIM Short Duration High's (SDHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGIM Short Duration High.

Q

What is the target price for PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGIM Short Duration High

Q

Current Stock Price for PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY)?

A

The stock price for PGIM Short Duration High (NYSE: SDHY) is $16.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is PGIM Short Duration High (NYSE:SDHY) reporting earnings?

A

PGIM Short Duration High does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGIM Short Duration High.

Q

What sector and industry does PGIM Short Duration High (SDHY) operate in?

A

PGIM Short Duration High is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.