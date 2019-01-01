Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm also sells sulfate of potash, which is used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash. Compass is expanding its portfolio and plans to enter the fire retardant market, with its magnesium chloride-based product used to combat forest fires. The company also plans to enter the lithium market. Compass will produce magnesium chloride and lithium as byproducts from its sulfate of potash operation.