Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm also sells sulfate of potash, which is used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash. Compass is expanding its portfolio and plans to enter the fire retardant market, with its magnesium chloride-based product used to combat forest fires. The company also plans to enter the lithium market. Compass will produce magnesium chloride and lithium as byproducts from its sulfate of potash operation.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.380 -0.1700
REV370.270M331.500M-38.770M

Compass Minerals Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass Minerals Intl's (CMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting CMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.56% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Minerals Intl (CMP)?

A

The stock price for Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) is $55.06 last updated Today at 2:53:28 PM.

Q

Does Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Minerals Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Minerals Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) operate in?

A

Compass Minerals Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.