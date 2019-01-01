QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/1.5M
Div / Yield
0.6/5.36%
52 Wk
10.07 - 14.6
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
200
Open
-
P/E
37.33
EPS
0.18
Shares
236.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Uniti is a REIT with over 120,000 route miles of fiber in the U.S.—with its footprint primarily in the southeastern part of the country. Uniti reports its business in two segments: Leasing and Fiber. Leasing currently makes up about two thirds of total revenue and consists mostly of Uniti's master lease agreement with Windstream. Uniti was spun out of Windstream in 2015 with a substantial portion of Windstream's network assets, and it immediately leased the entire portfolio back for Windstream's exclusive use. Other Leasing revenue stems from sale-leaseback transactions with other fiber holders. Uniti generates Fiber revenue by leasing dark and lit fiber to wireless carriers and other enterprises.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV279.290M293.009M13.719M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uniti Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uniti Group (UNIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uniti Group's (UNIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Uniti Group (UNIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting UNIT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.18% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uniti Group (UNIT)?

A

The stock price for Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) is $11.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uniti Group (UNIT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Uniti Group (UNIT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) reporting earnings?

A

Uniti Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Uniti Group (UNIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uniti Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Uniti Group (UNIT) operate in?

A

Uniti Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.