Uniti is a REIT with over 120,000 route miles of fiber in the U.S.—with its footprint primarily in the southeastern part of the country. Uniti reports its business in two segments: Leasing and Fiber. Leasing currently makes up about two thirds of total revenue and consists mostly of Uniti's master lease agreement with Windstream. Uniti was spun out of Windstream in 2015 with a substantial portion of Windstream's network assets, and it immediately leased the entire portfolio back for Windstream's exclusive use. Other Leasing revenue stems from sale-leaseback transactions with other fiber holders. Uniti generates Fiber revenue by leasing dark and lit fiber to wireless carriers and other enterprises.