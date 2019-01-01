eBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $85 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm the fifth- largest global e-commerce company. eBay generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 154 million buyers and 19 million sellers across almost 190 global markets. eBay generates roughly 56% of its GMV in international markets (versus 44% in the U.S.), with a large presence in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.