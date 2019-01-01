QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
eBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $85 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm the fifth- largest global e-commerce company. eBay generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 154 million buyers and 19 million sellers across almost 190 global markets. eBay generates roughly 56% of its GMV in international markets (versus 44% in the U.S.), with a large presence in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

eBay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eBay (EBAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eBay's (EBAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for eBay (EBAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting EBAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.93% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eBay (EBAY)?

A

The stock price for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is $54.87 last updated Today at 8:21:46 PM.

Q

Does eBay (EBAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reporting earnings?

A

eBay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is eBay (EBAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eBay.

Q

What sector and industry does eBay (EBAY) operate in?

A

eBay is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.