Range
77.9 - 89.92
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/921.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.86 - 202.73
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
78.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.97
Shares
74.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a genome editing company. It is focused on developing proprietary, potentially curative CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. Its pipeline includes in vivo development programs targeting genetic diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, and ex vivo programs which include Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.940-1.090 -0.1500
REV8.260M12.854M4.594M

Analyst Ratings

Intellia Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intellia Therapeutics's (NTLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) was reported by William Blair on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NTLA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)?

A

The stock price for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) is $86.52 last updated Today at 8:11:09 PM.

Q

Does Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intellia Therapeutics.

Q

When is Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) reporting earnings?

A

Intellia Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intellia Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) operate in?

A

Intellia Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.