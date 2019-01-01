QQQ
Range
13.65 - 14.41
Vol / Avg.
79.7K/386.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.52 - 23.29
Mkt Cap
637.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.74
P/E
71.3
EPS
0.07
Shares
44.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Mitek Systems Inc offers mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprises. The firm is a software development company in computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It is serving more than 7,500 financial services organizations and leading marketplace and financial technology brands across the globe. Mitek's Mobile Deposit solution is used by consumers for mobile check deposit. The company's Mobile Verify verifies a user's identity online enabling organizations to build safer digital communities, whereas CheckReader enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from a check image received across any deposit channel - branch, ATM, RDC, and mobile.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.220 0.0600
REV28.680M32.473M3.793M

Analyst Ratings

Mitek Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitek Systems (MITK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitek Systems's (MITK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mitek Systems (MITK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting MITK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitek Systems (MITK)?

A

The stock price for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) is $14.3899 last updated Today at 3:47:57 PM.

Q

Does Mitek Systems (MITK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitek Systems.

Q

When is Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reporting earnings?

A

Mitek Systems’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mitek Systems (MITK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitek Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitek Systems (MITK) operate in?

A

Mitek Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.