Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures high-purity cellulose derived from wood. Also known as cellulose specialties, the company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in four reportable segments namely: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp and Newsprint. The majority of the revenue is generated from the High Purity Cellulose segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.