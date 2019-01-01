QQQ
Range
4.55 - 5.57
Vol / Avg.
909.5K/350.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.98 - 11.3
Mkt Cap
351.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
63.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures high-purity cellulose derived from wood. Also known as cellulose specialties, the company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in four reportable segments namely: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp and Newsprint. The majority of the revenue is generated from the High Purity Cellulose segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.370 -0.2700
REV379.910M374.000M-5.910M

see more
Rayonier Adv Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE: RYAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rayonier Adv Materials's (RYAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE: RYAM) was reported by RBC Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RYAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM)?

A

The stock price for Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE: RYAM) is $5.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2019.

Q

When is Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reporting earnings?

A

Rayonier Adv Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rayonier Adv Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Rayonier Adv Materials (RYAM) operate in?

A

Rayonier Adv Materials is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.