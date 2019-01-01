QQQ
Range
83.79 - 86.55
Vol / Avg.
10.8M/21.3M
Div / Yield
0.2/0.23%
52 Wk
65.67 - 98.45
Mkt Cap
95.4B
Payout Ratio
1.55
Open
84.09
P/E
13.49
EPS
2.06
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016). The firm's DRAM and NAND products tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives, and other computing devices.

Earnings

Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-30
REV
Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 2.110 2.160 0.0500
REV 7.670B 7.687B 17.000M

Analyst Ratings

Micron Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micron Technology (MU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Micron Technology's (MU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Micron Technology (MU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) was reported by Wedbush on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting MU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.86% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Micron Technology (MU)?

A

The stock price for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is $85.19 last updated Today at 5:29:30 PM.

Q

Does Micron Technology (MU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reporting earnings?

A

Micron Technology’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Micron Technology (MU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micron Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Micron Technology (MU) operate in?

A

Micron Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.