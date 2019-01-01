Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company. It focuses on developing an ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The digital platform designed by the company enables customers to reliably detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum and other fluids which are undetectable using conventional, analog immunoassay technologies. The company has developed Simoa technology which is a method of detection of proteins and has the capability of analyzing nearly six biomarkers per test, with anticipated expansion capability.