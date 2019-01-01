|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quanterix’s space includes: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC), PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB).
The latest price target for Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting QTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) is $31.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quanterix.
Quanterix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quanterix.
Quanterix is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.