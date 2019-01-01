QQQ
Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company. It focuses on developing an ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The digital platform designed by the company enables customers to reliably detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum and other fluids which are undetectable using conventional, analog immunoassay technologies. The company has developed Simoa technology which is a method of detection of proteins and has the capability of analyzing nearly six biomarkers per test, with anticipated expansion capability.

Quanterix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanterix (QTRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quanterix's (QTRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quanterix (QTRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting QTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanterix (QTRX)?

A

The stock price for Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) is $31.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quanterix (QTRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quanterix.

Q

When is Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) reporting earnings?

A

Quanterix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Quanterix (QTRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanterix.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanterix (QTRX) operate in?

A

Quanterix is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.