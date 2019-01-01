Nexa Resources SA is a low-cost integrated zinc producer. It produces copper, lead, silver, and gold as byproducts. The company operates through two segments namely Mining and Smelting. Its Mining segment consists of various operating units includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc concentrates, copper concentrates and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment comprises operating units which include facilities recovering and refining zinc metal out of feed materials such as zinc concentrates or secondary feed materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Smelting segment. Geographically It has a presence in Brazil, Peru, the United States of America, Switzerland, Japan, Argentina, South Korea, Colombia, and other countries.