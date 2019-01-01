QQQ
Range
7.74 - 8.02
Vol / Avg.
17.9K/141.7K
Div / Yield
0.33/4.16%
52 Wk
6.5 - 12.86
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
30.73
Open
7.79
P/E
9.26
EPS
-0.14
Shares
132.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Nexa Resources SA is a low-cost integrated zinc producer. It produces copper, lead, silver, and gold as byproducts. The company operates through two segments namely Mining and Smelting. Its Mining segment consists of various operating units includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc concentrates, copper concentrates and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment comprises operating units which include facilities recovering and refining zinc metal out of feed materials such as zinc concentrates or secondary feed materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Smelting segment. Geographically It has a presence in Brazil, Peru, the United States of America, Switzerland, Japan, Argentina, South Korea, Colombia, and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV678.000M

Nexa Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexa Resources (NEXA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexa Resources's (NEXA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nexa Resources (NEXA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.90 expecting NEXA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.66% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexa Resources (NEXA)?

A

The stock price for Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) is $7.9 last updated Today at 6:39:03 PM.

Q

Does Nexa Resources (NEXA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nexa Resources (NEXA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) reporting earnings?

A

Nexa Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Nexa Resources (NEXA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexa Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexa Resources (NEXA) operate in?

A

Nexa Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.