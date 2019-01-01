Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. The company's operating segment includes Backbone and Volta. It generates maximum revenue from the Backbone segment. The Backbone segment operates server farms that support the validation and verification of transactions on the blockchain, earning cryptocurrencies for providing these services. Its Volta segment provides electrician services to both commercial and residential customers in Quebec.