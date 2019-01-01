QQQ
Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. The company's operating segment includes Backbone and Volta. It generates maximum revenue from the Backbone segment. The Backbone segment operates server farms that support the validation and verification of transactions on the blockchain, earning cryptocurrencies for providing these services. Its Volta segment provides electrician services to both commercial and residential customers in Quebec.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bitfarms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bitfarms (BITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bitfarms's (BITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bitfarms.

Q

What is the target price for Bitfarms (BITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bitfarms

Q

Current Stock Price for Bitfarms (BITF)?

A

The stock price for Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is $3.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bitfarms (BITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bitfarms.

Q

When is Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) reporting earnings?

A

Bitfarms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Bitfarms (BITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bitfarms.

Q

What sector and industry does Bitfarms (BITF) operate in?

A

Bitfarms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.