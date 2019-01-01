QQQ
Range
0.64 - 0.71
Vol / Avg.
146.4K/611.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 4.76
Mkt Cap
51.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
79.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
ComSovereign Holding Corp is a provider of technologically- advanced telecom solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers Telecom and Network Products and Solutions, Intelligent Batteries and Back-Up Power Solutions and Tethered Drones and Aerostats.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

ComSovereign Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ComSovereign Holding (COMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ: COMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ComSovereign Holding's (COMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ComSovereign Holding (COMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ: COMS) was reported by EF Hutton on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.10 expecting COMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 227.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ComSovereign Holding (COMS)?

A

The stock price for ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ: COMS) is $0.6411 last updated Today at 3:50:30 PM.

Q

Does ComSovereign Holding (COMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ComSovereign Holding.

Q

When is ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) reporting earnings?

A

ComSovereign Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is ComSovereign Holding (COMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ComSovereign Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ComSovereign Holding (COMS) operate in?

A

ComSovereign Holding is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.