|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.650
|0.0800
|REV
|34.740M
|36.303M
|1.563M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Silicom.
The latest price target for Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) was reported by Needham on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SILC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) is $41.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 5, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2017.
Silicom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Silicom.
Silicom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.