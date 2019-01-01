QQQ
Range
40 - 41.88
Vol / Avg.
12K/20.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.02 - 52.75
Mkt Cap
289M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.84
P/E
27.74
EPS
0.49
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Silicom Ltd designs and manufactures networking and data infrastructure solutions for various servers, server based systems and communications devices. Its product categories consist of Server Adapters; Edge Networking Solutions; FPGA Based Cards; x86 Open Appliances and Bypass Switches and TAPs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.650 0.0800
REV34.740M36.303M1.563M

Analyst Ratings

Silicom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silicom (SILC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silicom's (SILC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silicom.

Q

What is the target price for Silicom (SILC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) was reported by Needham on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SILC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silicom (SILC)?

A

The stock price for Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) is $41.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silicom (SILC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 5, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2017.

Q

When is Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) reporting earnings?

A

Silicom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Silicom (SILC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silicom.

Q

What sector and industry does Silicom (SILC) operate in?

A

Silicom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.