Range
120.74 - 123.23
Vol / Avg.
226.7K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
101.92 - 161.12
Mkt Cap
28.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
122.71
P/E
26.88
EPS
1.1
Shares
237.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Copart Inc is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services targeted primarily at insurance companies, car dealerships, fleet operators, and vehicle rental companies. The majority of the vehicles sold through Copart's services are either damaged or recovered stolen vehicles. Copart principally sells to vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle importers and exporters and the general public. The company generates revenue from fees paid by vehicle sellers and buyers and/or purchasing and reselling vehicles on its own account. Its main markets include North America and the British Isles.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0701.100 0.0300
REV806.990M867.460M60.470M

Copart Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copart (CPRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copart's (CPRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Copart (CPRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) was reported by Truist Securities on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting CPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Copart (CPRT)?

A

The stock price for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is $120.97 last updated Today at 4:09:03 PM.

Q

Does Copart (CPRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copart.

Q

When is Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reporting earnings?

A

Copart’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Copart (CPRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copart.

Q

What sector and industry does Copart (CPRT) operate in?

A

Copart is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.