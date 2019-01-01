|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.070
|1.100
|0.0300
|REV
|806.990M
|867.460M
|60.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Copart’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).
The latest price target for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) was reported by Truist Securities on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting CPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is $120.97 last updated Today at 4:09:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Copart.
Copart’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Copart.
Copart is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.