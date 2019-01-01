QQQ
Range
10.82 - 12.23
Vol / Avg.
5M/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.82 - 82.18
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
108.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.020 0.1200
REV570.950M581.244M10.294M

Stitch Fix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stitch Fix (SFIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stitch Fix's (SFIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stitch Fix (SFIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SFIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.03% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stitch Fix (SFIX)?

A

The stock price for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is $12.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stitch Fix (SFIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stitch Fix.

Q

When is Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reporting earnings?

A

Stitch Fix’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stitch Fix.

Q

What sector and industry does Stitch Fix (SFIX) operate in?

A

Stitch Fix is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.