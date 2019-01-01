Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.