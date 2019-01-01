QQQ
Range
8.64 - 8.69
Vol / Avg.
59K/51.6K
Div / Yield
0.8/9.26%
52 Wk
8.67 - 10.77
Mkt Cap
197M
Payout Ratio
229.71
Open
8.69
P/E
24.8
EPS
0
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is high current income and total return by investing in a global portfolio of securities. The fund invests in various sectors such as Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, materials, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset Global High Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Global High (EHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Global High's (EHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Global High.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Global High (EHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Global High

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Global High (EHI)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) is $8.68 last updated Today at 8:58:54 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Global High (EHI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Global High (EHI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Global High does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Global High (EHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Global High.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Global High (EHI) operate in?

A

Western Asset Global High is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.