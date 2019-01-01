Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and then liquidate & distribute substantially all of the Fund's net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets in investment-grade corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities.