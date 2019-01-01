QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.3K
Div / Yield
0.8/4.20%
52 Wk
19 - 23.77
Mkt Cap
206.3M
Payout Ratio
443.33
Open
-
P/E
105.67
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and then liquidate & distribute substantially all of the Fund's net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets in investment-grade corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities.

Western Asset Invstm Grd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Asset Invstm Grd's (IGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Invstm Grd.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Invstm Grd

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) is $19.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Invstm Grd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Invstm Grd.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Invstm Grd (IGI) operate in?

A

Western Asset Invstm Grd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.