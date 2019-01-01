QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates revenue from sequencing tools and dedicated consumables (76% of 2020 sales). Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications. Services account for 16% of sales and include basic maintenance services, clinical lab applications (such as noninvasive prenatal, oncology, and rare-disease screening), and whole genome sequencing.

Illumina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Illumina (ILMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Illumina's (ILMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Illumina (ILMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 460.00 expecting ILMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.90% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Illumina (ILMN)?

A

The stock price for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is $315.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Illumina (ILMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Illumina.

Q

When is Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) reporting earnings?

A

Illumina’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Illumina (ILMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Illumina.

Q

What sector and industry does Illumina (ILMN) operate in?

A

Illumina is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.