Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates revenue from sequencing tools and dedicated consumables (76% of 2020 sales). Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications. Services account for 16% of sales and include basic maintenance services, clinical lab applications (such as noninvasive prenatal, oncology, and rare-disease screening), and whole genome sequencing.