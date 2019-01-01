|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.750
|0.2600
|REV
|1.130B
|1.198B
|68.000M
You can purchase shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Illumina’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 460.00 expecting ILMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.90% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is $315.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Illumina.
Illumina’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Illumina.
Illumina is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.